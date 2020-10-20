Story Events survey indicates high levels of virtual activity and Christmas celebrations

A recent survey carried out by Story Events and Venue Search London amongst 145 London corporate event buyers shows the high levels of engagement with virtual events, as businesses across the capital face the reality of not staging larger events in live or hybrid formats for the remainder of 2020.

The results indicate that 96% of companies have already held a virtual event (being defined as being more than a team Zoom or Teams get together), with internal conferences being the clear leader, and around a third of companies also staging client-based virtual events.

Respondents were also asked about their plans for staging a virtual Christmas or end of year event for employees, with 39% currently exploring options for such an event and 46% yet undecided as to their plans.

Story Events Director, Sam Gill, commented. “The survey only found one company that had already booked a virtual Christmas party, since most had been awaiting the clarity which we now all have. There is no doubt that there will be hundreds of virtual celebrations delivered throughout December, with well over 50% of companies who staged live parties last year likely to book an online celebration over the coming weeks”.

Advertisement

Gill continues “We believe the key to a successful virtual Christmas party is to create a short, engaging and interactive event, combined with a posted gift box to include drinks and edible treats for attendees to enjoy whilst online”.

Story Events and Venue Search London will be hosting a free live webinar on Tuesday October 27th where they will be introducing several of their Christmas entertainment partners, in addition to launching their bespoke Artisan Gift boxes.