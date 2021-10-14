Story Events launch free exhibitor opportunities at their January Show

Launched five years ago, Story Events, ‘Story Gives Back’ initiative returns to help promote small or new event suppliers to over 750 event agencies and corporate buyers at their London Summer Event Show at Banking Hall next January.

Clare Escario, Show Director at Story Events comments “We know that it has been a really tough year for all event industry suppliers, so whilst it’s great to have major industry players including Barbican, Awesome Events, Ask Eve and Smart Group returning to the event, we are delighted to be offering our continued support to two free stand winners at our next show”.

“Story Gives Back represents a special area at our Show, where two stands are given free-of-charge to small or new event suppliers helping to boost their presence in the market”.

Suppliers apply via a simple online form to be part of the scheme and then a vote is put to the Show’s past visitors asking them to choose who they would like to see at the Show.

Applications for the 2022 Story Gives Back initiative are now open. To apply please follow this link and fill in the application form. If you have any questions regarding the initiative, please contact izzy@storyevents.co.uk for more information.

To view the 2020 winners, please click here.