State-of-the-art new studio facility, B30 Studios, opens in the West Midlands this October

Leading technical AV provider PSP is delighted to announce the launch of B30 Studios.

Representing an investment of over £1 million, B30 Studios has been conceived in part to address the enormous demand for virtual and hybrid events as well as the future needs of content creation. Far from a temporary phenomenon in response to the shutting down of physical events and traditional studios during the Covid-19 crisis, a recent report published by Allied Market Research reveals that the UK and Ireland virtual event market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach £26.3 billion by 2027. A research study conducted by Eventsforce meanwhile found that 75% of organisers were planning on running a hybrid event in 2021-2022.

B30 Studios can meet even the most complex demand, not just for virtual and hybrid events, but TV productions, music videos, product launches, fashion shoots or filmed podcasts.

Alongside an XR stage, LED backdrop, green screen, white space blank canvas and photography studio, B30 Studio’s two dedicated MCRs (virtual streaming studios) and global studio network will enable the recording or live streaming of projects to anywhere on the planet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the facility’s comprehensive on-site AV kit means no delays while extra equipment is brought in. B30 Studios has a huge inventory of equipment, encompassing sound, video, lighting, power distribution and rigging, while technical project managers can also design a bespoke rental package for any event.

Presenting clients with a complete package, the studio also comprises onsite editing suites, green rooms, meeting rooms, dressing rooms, plentiful on-site parking and double storey direct access for props and vehicles.

B30 Studio’s facilities are matched by its experienced team, who guarantee to fulfil each brief with consummate professionalism and expertise.

Added Founder and Director Ian Willcox: “We’ve created from scratch a dedicated facility that brings together under one roof everything our clients might need. This is a white label space aimed at the creative industry. The fact we are so well located means we’ve already had many enquiries, even before we’ve opened our doors. We can’t wait to showcase B30 Studios to the industry.”

B30 Studios officially opens on 25th October. Interested parties can check out the facilities via a 3D animated fly through which can be viewed here. If you would like to visit the studio or receive further information, please contact hello@b30studios.com