Standon Calling festival saved after fans raise £90,000 to keep event alive in 2021

Organiser Alex Trenchard had feared for the future after the event’s cancellation last year due to Covid-19

The fields of Hertfordshire will again come alive to the sound of music, laughter and good times this summer when Standon Calling returns after being forced to cancel because of the Covid-19 crisis last year.

The fact it’s able to bounce back is thanks to the support and generosity of the county’s music fans says Alex Trenchcard, organiser of the popular boutique festival in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near Ware, Hertfordshire.

The events industry was dealt a catastrophic blow by the pandemic last year and plunged the future existence of Standon Calling into very real doubt.

But the fans rallied. A huge percentage of ticket holders – the majority from Hertfordshire – rolled their tickets over to this year and nearly £90,000 was raised from a Crowdfunder which offered rewards ranging from T-shirts to getting on stage with your favourite act.

And that saved the festival.

Instead of a bleak future, fans can look forward a memorable weekend of great music in a party atmosphere from July 22-25. Bastille, Hot Chip, Primal Scream, Craig David and De La Soul are among the big names that will take to the stage, while the popular dog show, comedy stage and fancy dress parade will all be back too, alongside a magical myriad of other attractions.

Originally published by HertsLive.co.uk on 16th March 2021. SOURCE