Spotlight on Keynote and Motivational Speakers

October is the Month of National Diversity and Inclusion Week and Black History Month, so now is the ideal time to introduce the UK’s first Diversity focused Speaker and Entertainment Agency – Spectrum Speakers. With so many elements to take care of, Event Managers often lack the time and specialist knowledge to search beyond the surface when trying to find the right speaker, host or performer for their event, and can therefore find using an outside search and booking agency hugely beneficial when it comes to curating keynote sessions and panels which are inclusive.

“When sourcing speakers from niche industries, such as engineering or data, I found few to no diverse experts on the speaker circuit; I knew they must be there, I just had to look intentionally”, says Lauralee Whyte, founder of Spectrum Speakers; “This was what I found to be most challenging throughout my 15 year career in the events industry.”

While traditional Speaker Bureaus often consider Diversity to be a category of its own, Spectrum is redressing the inclusion balance and recognising people from all different backgrounds as the experts they are, across all disciplines – not merely calling upon them to talk about Diversity.

Spectrum’s website, launching later this month, will feature a powerful search facility and speaker biographies, videos, testimonials and images but Spectrum is first and foremost a search and booking consultancy and getting to know the client and their event is always done with a chat and a thorough brainstorming session.

“We are proud to work with thousands of thought-leaders, VIPs and entertainers, in addition to our own roster, including Women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, Differently Abled, Neurodivergent and Socially Disadvantaged Story-tellers, but rather than cram them all into one giant website, we prefer to work personally with clients to match their event with the perfect talent, so we can highlight connections that might not immediately be obvious”, said Lauralee.

Whether the client is looking for a keynote speech from a pioneering business leader, a seminar with an academic specialist, a dazzling entertainer or dynamic awards host, Spectrum provides a varied, impartial shortlist of speaker or entertainment options from a variety of different backgrounds and industries, and within the budget and guidelines provided. They make the formal offer on the client’s behalf, drawing on years of experience and relationships with speakers, entertainers and their agents. They also organise all the travel and logistics, and provide the speaker with a detailed call sheet so they have their schedule and key contacts at a glance. Spectrum practices inclusive event briefing; on top of the usual notes about the company and the audience, scripts or interview notes, they go deeper – exchanging key information such as accessibility requirements, cultural or religious considerations and preferred pronouns.

In addition to working with event managers, Spectrum also offers extended services to the managed speakers on their exclusive roster, such as biography writing, speaker training, web services, ebook curation and other expert advice.

You can get in touch with Spectrum on enquiries@spectrumspeakers.co.uk or 0203 239 4555.

