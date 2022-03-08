Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) leadership condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“We’ve all watched with horror as the conflict in Ukraine has escalated, with reports of explosions in populated areas,” said Hervé Sedky, current Chair of the SISO Board of Directors and CEO of Emerald. “We cannot stand by and watch this conflict unfold without taking action. At this time we have decided to suspend Russian members from participation in our events. We are also launching a fundraising campaign and contributing to the much-needed ongoing humanitarian efforts.”

SISO CEO David Audrain added: “This tragic and senseless unprovoked attack by Russia on the people of Ukraine must be condemned by all, and actions that will bring the Russian government to the realization they must stop have to be taken and that includes isolating Russia from all commercial activities as quickly as possible. We will be sharing this action today with the SISO Membership, as well as details on a fundraising campaign to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). SISO will be seeding this fundraising campaign with an initial $10,000.”

Those interested in supporting the fundraising efforts should contact info@SISO.org.