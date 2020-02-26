Sledge expands by acquiring SWM Partners delivering entry into upbeat healthcare events sector

Sledge, the live events agency, announced today it has completed the acquisition of SWM Partners, a specialist pharma events business based in Hertfordshire, UK.

SWM organises meetings globally for pharmaceutical companies during the clinical research phase of evaluating new compounds. The business has been established for 23 years and has a turnover of c£10m. The business has 20 staff.

Robin Fawcett, Sledge CEO, said “SWM is a well-established specialist operator within the events industry. It has a solid client base and a key differentiator is the presence of five specialists in healthcare science on the payroll. We were very impressed by the SWM management team who will continue to lead the organisation.”

SWM was founded and is run by Sue White and Dr Peter Thomas. Sue said “We are delighted that we have successfully found a company who values the SWM Partners product as much as we do. The plan is that SWM Partners continues to operate from the same location, with the same personnel and offer the same quality services to our clients as it does currently. We feel sure that the injection of a dynamic partner such as Sledge will bring fresh ideas and innovative approaches to further enhance our offer. Peter and I will continue to work on projects as Scientific Program Directors at SWM alongside our logistic teams.”

