Skiddle demonstrates strong bounce back

Events discovery platform Skiddle has bounced back after 16 months with no events due to the pandemic and experienced a period of growth in the past year.

Skiddle has almost doubled staff numbers, going from 39 employees at the start of 2022 to 71 employees to date. These include senior roles such as PHP and React developers, business development managers, and a senior marketing manager.

Lisa Braithwaite, senior marketing manager, who joined the team in January 2022, said: “Joining Skiddle has allowed me to take the next step in my career, whilst being surrounded by an amazing and supportive team.

“The growth that the company has seen in the 6 months that I have been with them has been great and I look forward to pushing the brand forward and helping us grow even more in the future.”

Due to its team expansion, Skiddle has opened doors to more promoters, and has now worked with more than 60,000 promoters.

As well as promoters, the event discovery platform has also started collaborating with brands like JET2 and ISawItFirst, a pathway for the Skiddle team, with new partnerships also in the pipeline for the rest of 2022.

As a result of its opportunities and expansions within the team, Skiddle has upgraded its Manchester site.

With offices in Longridge, Liverpool and London, the team has moved its Manchester office to the indie hub of the Northern Quarter. The upgraded office is 1500 sq ft and has been able to bring the team back together after two years apart working from home.

Jamie Scahill, head of marketing at Skiddle, said: “After a tough two years, it’s great to see the successful return of events and we are back to doing what we do best – supporting promoters and other businesses within the events industry. Our strong growth is down to our innovative approach and finding new pathways we could tap into.

“We have an exciting year ahead with partnerships in the pipeline and a host of new team members, ready to support the event industry further.”

