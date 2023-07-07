Showsec wins prestigious 5-year contract at OVO Arena Wembley

Top of Article

Showsec, the UK’s premier crowd management and event security company, is pleased to announce its successful bid for the exclusive contract to provide backstage and standing floor operations at OVO Arena Wembley, the iconic live music venue renowned for hosting major entertainment events.

Showsec is thrilled to return to OVO Arena Wembley, overseeing security in VIP areas, backstage, and on the floor. Spearheading this operation will be Marcin Szyperski, Area Manager for Greater London, and Elie Nammour, London Operations Executive, ensuring the highest level of professionalism and expertise.

OVO Arena Wembley has been a prominent destination for live music performances since its establishment in 1934. With its rich history and world-class acoustics, OVO Arena Wembley has hosted mesmerising performances by acclaimed music artists such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Adele, and Ed Sheeran, solidifying its reputation as one of the UK’s premier live music venues.

“We are honoured to be involved in future events at this prestigious venue,” stated Marcin Szyperski, Area Manager for Greater London. “Returning to OVO Arena Wembley is a momentous occasion for Showsec, and we are committed to working closely with the arena’s management to deliver the best operation possible.”

Showsec’s comprehensive security management expertise and extensive experience in coordinating security operations for large-scale events made the company the ideal choice for this exclusive contract.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the contract for managing backstage, VIP and standing floor Security and Stewarding operations at OVO Arena Wembley,” said Simon Battersby, Co-CEO of Showsec. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and proven ability to deliver exceptional security and crowd management solutions for high-profile events. We look forward to collaborating closely with OVO Arena Wembley’s management to maintain the venue’s reputation as a world-class entertainment destination.”