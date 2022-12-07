SEC strengthen association sales team

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Roddie as Senior Sales Manager and Lead Bid Strategist, and Louise Watson as Association Sales Manager, as the business continues to invest in its talent.

Jennifer, who has been at the SEC since 2015, previously served as International Sales Manager, and received the promotion while on maternity leave. The new role has been created to capitalise on her extensive experience in the market, and her knowledge of leading complex international bids. Jennifer will work with the venue’s associations team to build on its existing success.

Meanwhile, Louise joins the SEC from PCO In Conference, where she worked as Senior Project Manager on several international and domestic conferences, including, the International Association for the Scientific Study of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, International Congress and Exposition on Noise Control Engineering, and the IEEE International Ultrasonics Symposium.

“We have a strong and very skilled team here at the SEC and it’s important to recognise talent and support career progression,” commented Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, SEC. “Jennifer has a wealth of industry insight and it’s terrific to have the opportunity to capitalise on this as we move forward in an ever-changing marketplace. And we’re delighted to welcome Louise who is highly regarded in the industry. Louise’s PCO background will bring a fresh perspective to what we do, and I am so excited to welcome her to the team.

Jennifer said: “Relationships are key, and I am excited to be returning from maternity leave into this role, and reconnecting with clients and peers. This role offers new opportunities for me to work with our association sales managers, while delivering continued success for the business. The past twelve months have marked an incredible year for the SEC, following the staging of COP26 in November 2021 and the venue’s commitment to Net Zero by 2030, and I’m looking forward to the next twelve months and beyond.”

Louise said: “I’ve built up an excellent relationship with the team at the SEC and the Glasgow Convention Bureau over the years, and we’ve worked collaboratively on a number of bids. I’m excited to be part of such a well-regarded team in a venue that I’ve always enjoyed working with.”