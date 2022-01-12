RX names Helen Sheppard as new global sustainability director

RX (Reed Exhibitions) www.rxglobal.com today announced that Helen Sheppard has been named as the company’s first Global Sustainability Director. In this newly created role, Helen will focus on RX’s commitment to the UFI Net Carbon Zero Event pledge. RX is a founding partner of the pledge, signed in November 2021, and commits the event industry to achieve net zero by 2050, at the latest, and halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Sheppard joins from RELX and reports to Chief Operating Officer Brian Brittain, in his role as the RX representative on the Sustainability Board at UFI.

Commenting on her appointment, Helen Sheppard said: “I am excited to take on this new and critical role to develop a roadmap on what becoming Net Zero means to us at RX and for all of our show brands. Working closely with our event and operations leaders, and external partners such as the other companies who have signed the pledge, I look forward to identifying and helping to create specific best practice for our own offices, the sectors we serve and our show production.”

Brian Brittain, COO said: “I am delighted to welcome Helen to RX. For the past 10 years, Helen has been one of our most experienced sustainability leaders working at RELX. In her time with the Corporate Responsibility team, she has been responsible for human rights, engagement on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including the management of the RELX SDG Resource Centre, and advancing inclusion and diversity. Her knowledge and experience is exactly the profile that we need within RX to support us on our journey to become a fully sustainable business, one that is future-fit and one that crucially contributes in the fight against climate change.”