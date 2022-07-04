Royal Horticultural Halls announces new events team

Ruthie Coverdale, Diane Worcester and Jenna Roberts are the new events team at the Royal Horticultural Halls in Westminster.

Ruthie heads the team as venue and special events manager, overseeing Diane the venue sales executive who is responsible for event sales and bookings in both the Lindley and Lawrence Hall. Jenna deputy special events manager – looks after high value special events for the Royal Horticultural Society, including the Chelsea Flower Show Gala and the forthcoming Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival’s ‘Flowers After Hours’ where guests can enjoy silent discos, live music and botanical celebrations in floral surroundings as the sun goes down.

