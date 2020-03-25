Rise in Live Streaming Events Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

As businesses are told to work from home due to a nationwide lockdown, more and more time looks to be spent communicating via online conferencing, video calling and online comms. For some businesses, cancelling events is not an option. Many businesses are opting for the solution of live streaming events or conferences which simply cannot be missed.

Video production company comments on the rise of live streaming

Creative industry sees a heavy shift to online content

Online communication tools such as Zoom help businesses working remotely

With some businesses struggling with the new limitations of Coronavirus, live streaming capabilities mean companies can keep appointments through the use of live video and online comms. This is particularly beneficial for businesses in most pressing circumstances where cancellations aren’t possible.

Live streaming may provide the answer for many businesses looking to carry on as normal as best they can in the uncertain times COV1D-19 has brought about. Those in the creative industries, in particular, may find an answer in video streaming.

With the Coronavirus currently impacting UK businesses and beyond, one video production company have shone a light on how live streaming may just be the answer. Will Littlewood of Raw Pictures’, a video production agency in Oxford, shared his thoughts on the benefits of live video streaming during a time of noticeable uncertainty regarding events and gatherings.

Meanwhile, many arts institutions are joining the movement, delivering live streams of past operas, ballets and theatrical performances for audiences to enjoy at home, through simply following a link. As this article from The Guardian cites, there is set to be a ‘creative boom’ as creative industries hunker down and head online in these unprecedented times. This includes The Royal Opera House, London Symphony Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera and the Berlin Philharmonic.

Similarly, for those working at home, online communication tools have never been more popular. CNBC commented on the meteoric rise of Zoom, a popular online communication platform, allowing multiple users to join a video call at once.

As hundreds of thousands of people are now working from home, it is no surprise that online streaming will see a significant increase, as business owners, too, adapt their strategy. Webinars, conferencing, interviews, forums and Q & A can still go ahead thanks to live streaming, with cloud computing making it easy to share and access files, too.

In an age where we are more connected than ever, the next few weeks will see an unprecedented rise in online content, as remote workers and families keep connected and entertained amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

