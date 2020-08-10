Registration now open for #WeMakeEvents day of action on 11 August

The #WeMakeEvents campaign, which is raising the alarm for the live events and entertainment sector, has organised a day of action across London and the UK on 11 August. A series of events will call on the government to ‘Throw us a Line’ before the talent and expertise that makes the UK’s live events and entertainment sector the envy of the world is lost.

In London, journalists and politicians have been invited to board a boat at Westminster Pier, from where they will sail through a series of ‘arenas’ which will feature many of the capital’s iconic landmarks, all lit up red in solidarity. For added impact, industry members are being asked to line up, socially distanced, on river banks and bridges to create a Red Alert route. In key locations supporters will lower down red rope lights to the boat as it passes, to symbolise ‘throwing us a line’.

Everyone who wants to be part of the Red Alert route must pre-register via EventBrite, where they can also select their preferred location to join the action. Those who are part of the route are asked to wear a red t-shirt and download the MyLight – Flashlight app to turn their phone into a red flashlight.

Please note it is also mandatory to wear a face covering throughout the event – a red one would be ideal.

Andy Dockerty Managing Director of Adlib, said: “The events sector has been absolutely devastated by the Covid-19 crisis and there are few signs of any significant restart in the near future. Without immediate support the entire live events supply chain is at risk of collapse and some 1 million highly skilled professionals face many more months of financial uncertainty. We need the government to understand the urgency of the situation and so we call on industry members to make their voices heard and join us on the evening of 11 August.”

In addition to the London action, a series of regional events will also take place. More details can be found on the event Facebook page WeMakeEvents: Red Alert – day of action

The industry bodies now involved in #WeMakeEvents include: the Association of British Theatre Technicians (ABTT), the ALD – The People in Performance Lighting, the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), Association of Sound Designers (ASD), Community Leisure UK, Creu Cymru, Curtain Call Online, the Federation of Scottish Theatre (FST), Freelancers Make Theatres Work, the Institute of Sound & Communications Engineers (ISCE), MUTA, the MIA, the Music Venues Trust (MVT), the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA), Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), PLASA, Production Managers Forum (PMF), Production Services Association (PSA), Society of London Theatre (SOLT) & UK Theatre, Sustainability in Production Alliance (SiPA) and Theatre & Dance Northern Ireland.

For full details and to register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wemakeevents-red-alert-day-of-action-registration-115742164931