Register now for Event Tech Live

Visitor registration for Event Tech Live 2020, the 7th edition, is now open.

One of the first trade shows in the sector out of the blocks post-event lockdown, ETL 20 will be fully hybrid for the first time – five virtual days, replete with unique material from brilliant minds/businesses across the world, running alongside the traditional two physical.

Registering for the show gives visitors the chance to plan across the extended footprint and content; to schedule meetings, study the networking process and stay in step with latest coronavirus protocols at the Old Truman Brewery.

ETL organisers are committed to following the best advice to ensure the safety of their staff, visitors, exhibitors and sponsors.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The show has always been a collaborative effort, this time more than ever. Naturally enough there is a whole lot of frustration with COVID-19, everywhere, but it’s crucial for the health of the event world that we can deliver ETL safely, for everyone. And I encourage all potential visitors, whether it’s online or in person, to register for the show and make the most of all the new protocols and opportunities in place. It’s going to be a truly extraordinary week in November.”

Advertisement

Event Tech Live 2020 is online from November 2 – 6 and in person, at the Old Truman Brewery, on November 4th and 5th.