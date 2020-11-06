R&D and the road to recovery

Multi-award winner 2LK designs and delivers experiential activations for brands including CNN, TikTok, Faberge and Canon. In this session, at Event Tech Live, Andy Sexton, the company’s creative director, stepped across the original premise, ‘as we emerge from lockdown’ to focus instead on harnessing tech to build confidence, to make the most of the new environment and, crucially, to stress how well placed the sector is to support the recovery.

This was a fast-moving session. Andy Sexton is a clued up, good communicator, well versed in presenting to the virtual world. There was a whole lot of information to absorb though, in some 20 minutes, so the fact that it’s available to stream from the Event Tech Live site is a real plus.

Introduced by team ETL’s James Dickson, Sexton punctuated his presentation with two videos, albeit with the show platform prohibiting the soundtrack to the first, and the pitch was resolutely upbeat.

Sexton accepts the situation we’re in – there were no ‘if only’ moments – and highlights how 2LK’s intuition continues to deliver for brands.

Using drive-in cinemas, distance friendly concerts and virtual marathons by way of examples, he talked about the role “Covid-proof gatherings” play in the recovery we’re crawling slowly towards and the value of these types of escapism meantime. “Tech evolves rapidly, people don’t.”

Our world turned upside down in March, Sexton told his audience. There were new needs everywhere and while that created a lot of challenges, each was/is a potential opportunity.

Across the summer, 2LK created products under the NAVIGAT/AR banner, effective experiential intel wayfinding tools working in real time, which Sexton describes as a wonderful journey.

“Innovation loves constraints,” he says simply. The great depression inspired a golden age in Hollywood, a bloated music industry led to Napster and music’s digital swich and tech has been motivated by this Covid-19 crisis.

Quoting Warren Buffet, ‘Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked,’ left the session with impetus as much as a warning. Succinctly, switch on or switch off’. Another really enlightening bit of content at Event Tech Live 20.

