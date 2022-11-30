Rangers FC Joins Lime Venue Portfolio

Lime Venue Portfolio have announced today the arrival of Rangers FC to its national venue collection. The group’s 5th new member in as many months, will see Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers, one of the giants of Scottish Football and most recently finalists of the UEFA Europa League, build on both the brand’s Scottish coverage, and its stadia options for event organisers.

The appointment will see Levy UK + I, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK and Ireland, take on the catering for both match day and non-match day events, including the venue’s conference and events business. The team have already worked together successfully north of the border as catering partner at COP26, which took place last year at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), also part of the portfolio.

Alongside the SEC, the arrival of Ibrox Stadium will mean more options for organisers looking to book events in Glasgow. The portfolio also includes Edinburgh Zoo and Mansion House, offering further options north of the border. Rangers will also benefit from the sales and marketing reach within Lime Venue Portfolio. Furthermore, the stadium will join other UK icons in the portfolio, including Twickenham, The King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City, and The City Ground, home of newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio, commented: “We’re now dealing with thousands of enquiries for meetings and events facilities and feel a real responsibility to place these events in the very best venues, with great food, service, and facilities. Having Ibrox Stadium allows us to do this, giving more options in Scotland, but also Glasgow, an events city which is still feeling the benefits from its outstanding delivery of COP26 last year.”

In terms of the food options at Rangers, the team will continue to serve favourites that embrace the history and global heritage of the club, while aiming to enhance the food offering to focus on sustainable, local Scottish produce in line with the company’s journey to net zero by 2027.

Philip Bennett, Venue Director, Rangers F.C., said:“We’re passionate about providing fantastic experiences for guests all year round and we’re looking forward to seeing them built around quality, sustainable food through the work done by Lime Venue Portfolio. We’re also looking forward to working with the team and their Scottish suppliers to provide favourites, as well as new delicious, nutritious and seasonally-sourced food.”