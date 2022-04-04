RainFocus flexibility everything you need to create memorable in-person, virtual, and hybrid events

In 2020, event organizers around the world were confronted with difficult decisions on whether to postpone, cancel, or pivot their events. For organizations looking to move forward, RainFocus stepped in to seamlessly pivot events from physical to virtual delivery in just a few weeks, fully preserving valuable data from registrations and beyond — and driving event success regardless of format.

Since then, the RainFocus Platform has proven time and time again to provide the flexibility, scalability, and reliability that organizations need to hold successful events. With end-to-end functionality, event organizers can leverage RainFocus for every event need, whether their events are virtual, physical, or hybrid. The company’s robust platform includes tools for attendee, speaker, and exhibitor management; content delivery; gamification; reporting; engagement scoring; and much more — all of which can be configured easily in a short amount of time with the support of RainFocus’ client success team.

World-Class Support

RainFocus’ client success team is dedicated to helping organizers realize their event goals by identifying organizational goals, driving strategic collaboration around meaningful results, and then guiding platform configuration using an iterative approach. The team is quick to respond and frequently offers hands-on training to show organizers exactly how to configure their event most efficiently.

Online and Offline Technology

In addition to software and services, RainFocus also supplies organizers with on-site hardware to facilitate check-in, badge printing, session admissions, and lead scanning — no matter the size of their event. The company offers two on-site packages, Onsite Suite for larger events and Onsite in a Box for events with fewer than 250 attendees.

RainFocus Essential: Experiences in a Snap

For those looking for an even quicker solution for their smaller, repeating events, RainFocus has created RainFocus Essential — a simpler version of the company’s enterprise offering with all the same functionality. RainFocus Essential allows individual event planners to quickly spin up events in a matter of minutes. With just a few clicks, planners can select a personalized event template, fill in the necessary information to kickstart an event, schedule promotional emails, and choose their content delivery method. Similar to the enterprise offering, RainFocus Essential allows organizers to view all of their cross-event data in one intuitive dashboard — further enabling them to personalize attendees’ experiences from one event to the next.

Face the Future With Confidence

Since 2020, RainFocus has continued to provide last-minute solutions to event leaders facing uncertainty. RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman, explained, “Having a platform that offers flexible delivery mechanisms for targeted content distribution mitigates concerns that are beyond our control, such as COVID-19 shutdowns and travel limitations. If a shift is needed, it is completed without requiring new technology or new vendors, and ensures a consistent experience for the individuals consuming the content.” JR is even more confident about the future of events with RainFocus: “Our unwavering focus and commitment to building the most secure, flexible, and scalable marketing SaaS platform not only carried us through the storm, but it positioned us far ahead of the industry,” he noted.

SPONSORED CONTENT