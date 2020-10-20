Raccoon Events announces global expansion of National Running Show portfolio

Raccoon Events, the company behind the award-winning National Running Show has today announced it will be taking its flagship event global with an expansion into the USA. The first in a series of Run Show USA events will take place in Boston, MA at the Hynes Convention Center on 29-30 January 2022.

The two-day event, set across 75,000 sqft, will play host to some of the most inspiration faces from the world of running including Carl Lewis, Dean Karnazes, Susie Chan, Kelly Roberts, Camille Herron and Lazarus Lake, who will lead a packed schedule of inspirational and educational talks on the Inspiration Stage. There will also be practical advice and training tips from a wide range of experts in the Running Skills Theatre, providing new and experienced runners with information and advice to get started or advance their running ability.

The expansion also sees the company announce new investment from industry veteran, Doug Emslie, group managing director at global exhibition organiser Tarsus LTD who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and first-hand insight in the US events market.

Mike Seaman, CEO at Raccoon Events, said: We have ambitious plans for Raccoon Events and we are delighted to be working with Doug to help drive our expansion into the USA. We believe that now is the perfect time to launch our events into new markets and we are well poised to take advantage of the increased interest in health and wellbeing that has been generated during lockdown. The Run Show USA is the first step on an exciting journey and we look forward to working with Doug to take this award-winning brand to runners in Boston.”

Advertisement

For more information about The Run Show USA visit www.runshowusa.com or to discuss opportunities to exhibit contact Mike Seaman – mike@raccoonevents.com .