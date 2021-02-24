Press Red Rentals gains coveted ESSA Accredited status

Telford based AV specialist Press Red Rentals has achieved ESSA Accredited status, becoming only the second exhibition AV supplier in the UK to do so.

Derek Tallent, managing director of Press Red Rentals, explained, “Our business is based firmly in the exhibition market, even though we’ve temporarily had to become a courier service to keep the business operating. When the exhibition industry resumes, it is essential that organisers, exhibitors, and contractors can differentiate between potential suppliers, and our ESSA accreditation will let them do just that.”

ESSA Accredited is an annual company-level qualification. Independently audited, it provides demonstrable proof that the member company is operating at the required level to meet stage one requirements of assessing competence under CDM 2015.

“ESSA Accreditation is important to companies like Press Red Rentals, that are not involved in construction-related activities, and we can apply for a ‘non-construction related’ accreditation. In an ever-increasingly competitive environment, everyone in the exhibitions industry is constantly seeking ways to differentiate between suppliers this accreditation gives us a clear point of differentiation,” added Tallent.

Andrew Harrison, ESSA director, added, “I am delighted we have successfully accredited Press Red Rentals, particularly because they’ve achieved it during the most trying times our industry has seen. It exemplifies the value of the scheme to small and medium-sized businesses, providing them with a competitive advantage that organisers, clients and venues recognise.”