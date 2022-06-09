Power to The People

The winners of the very first Event Technology Awards (ETA) – The People were announced yesterday (8th June).

Streamed online after a successful Event Tech Live Summit, the people-focussed offshoot was created to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Event Technology Awards to celebrate the talent behind the tech. Individuals, founders, teams, and technicians all in the mix.

The big winners of the evening scooping two awards were the team from software specialists evessio, they won Best Customer Support Team and Gayle Mackail took home the Best Account Manager gong – judges commented that Gayle had made a huge impact since starting at evessio with great milestones and the client testimonials really shone through.

For the first time in ETA’s history, judges could not decide on a winner, the Best Event Technologist was awarded jointly to Dave Young, ICC Belfast and Rae Malcham, BW Events Tech.

The Best Event Tech Evangelist award went to Dahlia EL Gazzar, judges agreed that she was to take the top spot with one commenting “Dahlia is a perfect 10! She’s had such an amazing impact on our industry over the last 20+ years and her impact the last 2 has been unmatched”.

Sophie Ahmed was crowned Woman of the Year; judges were impressed with her focus on “community” and the various initiatives she’s led to provide aspiring and established event professionals.

The evening ended with the Outstanding Contribution award, Steve Mackenzie executive vice president at Ungerboeck joins Reggie Aggarwal and Julia & Kevin Hartz in the ETA Hall of Fame.

Reaching the final is a great achievement, congratulations to all finalists and winners. You can take a look at the full list of winners here: https://eventtechpeopleawards.com/live/en/page/winners

The OG Event Technology Awards takes place this November in-person in London, entries are open now – https://eventtechnologyawards.co.uk/eventtechnologyawards2022/en/page/home