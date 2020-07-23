Podcast: The future is here

With offices across the world, SpotMe provides enterprise solutions to more than 250 global brands via the web, iOS and Android, as well as a no-code building platform and full support services.

Pierre Metrailler started with SpotMe as a software engineer. Eighteen years later he’s the company’s CEO.

We talk about that journey in this edition, how SpotMe arguably created the first event ‘app’ in the shape of a hardware tool, going on to discuss the burgeoning hybrid market and how the industry is crying out for investment in digital skills.

Looking at the coronavirus effect that continues to shake the boundaries of human interaction, Pierre highlights the pre-COVID 19 virtual events numbers – just 7 per cent of SpotMe’s turnover – and how the pandemic has spun the wheel on that statistic.

