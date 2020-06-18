Podcast: Montgomery Events – sponsored by Grip

This episode is sponsored by Grip, a leading AI-powered event matchmaking solution for virtual and hybrid events.



Montgomery Events, a subset of the Montgomery Group, focus mainly on food, drink and hospitality events as well as several different niche events in the UK and Netherlands.



My guest this week is managing director, Lori Hoinkes, who started with the company three 3 years ago with an early project being to harmonise data by streamlining suppliers using a good CRM system, and subsequently, building two tech systems for internal use:



Bento: This system was built to help the company better categorise exhibitors, sponsors and visitors. They recently used this to create six key-personas of visitors to identify which type would be more valuable to exhibitors. This process resulted in a 33% increase in attendance.



Sherlock: This system was built to facilitate a ‘health check’ of an event analysing, social listening, survey data and lead generation.



The analysis and targeted process has made the team more productive and has increased revenues. The data aids the decision as to which new events to launch, an area of the company’s growth strategy.



