Podcast: Institute of contemporary events

Simon Burton, media owner, entrepreneur, event organiser, and ‘industry advocate’, is part of the team, and co-founder, behind the launch of the Virtual Events Institute.

In this episode Simon, who has a great deal to say, sets out the Institute’s stall; how it’s been designed to provide a platform across the coronavirus pandemic, an opportunity for people to access courses on, and certification for, delivering online and virtual events.

We discuss the challenges in setting up the enterprise, from terminology to support to the requisite skill levels, and how the Virtual Events Institute will provide support in the longer term. What the future might hold…

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.

Advertisement

If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.