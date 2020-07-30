Podcast: Agency for change

George P. Johnson started as a flag maker/sail repair business in Detroit, providing for automotive events in the city. One hundred and eighty-six years on, GPJ is synonymous with brand experiences all around the world.

In this episode, Jason Megson, managing director at George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, discusses the company’s reach, its mission, client objectives and more besides.

We talk about the pandemic challenges too of course, the growth in hybrid/virtual events, technologies, platforms and solutions.

