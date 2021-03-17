Outernet London appoints Joe Russell as inaugural events director

Outernet London, the immersive media, music and culture district opening in central London in Winter 2021 have appointed Joe Russell as events director. Joe will lead on activations across the various venues and spaces, with a particular focus in the coming months on launch client events.

Outernet’s enormous main public atrium – The Now Building – will feature a 4-storey high, 360 degree, 16k interactive screen surface and will be fully rigged to accommodate high-impact staging and production – the most advanced experiential space in the world.

Outernet’s immense digital canvases, coupled with its combination of promotion, retail and event capabilities, will enable brands to create unprecedented audience impact across over 400,000 people per day. The district will include 3 live performance venues, able to accommodate from 300 to 2,000 fans. The purpose-built subterranean venue will be the largest in central London since the 1940’s, capable of hosting a range of events from album and film launches to catwalk shows, e-gaming competitions, music performances and award shows.

The versatility, scale and technology of Outernet will provide brands and content creators with never-before-possible creative and commercial opportunities; this London landmark will be the first of a global roll out into the US, Asia and Europe.

Joe comes with a wealth of experience designing and executing consumer experiences and has held strategy roles both agency-side and in-house. Focussed on bringing together various specialisms to create multi-channel campaigns over a 20-year career, Joe worked at integrated agencies including Cake Group, Exposure Comms and Momentum Worldwide and on brands such as Carling, Reebok, EE and Nokia. He also headed an in-house team at Westfield U.K. developing campaigns on behalf of the brand’s shopping mall assets, as well as third party brands and organisations. More recently Joe consulted to various agencies and brands directly, delivering large scale events including Universal Music’s annual Brits after show party, various product launches and fashion shows.

Joe Russell said “I’m excited to be joining Outernet London at such a pivotal moment, as we prepare for launch and beyond with a roster of great live events to look forward to”.

James McEwan, chief operating officer Outernet said “We are delighted to have Joe join the team. Outernet districts will be destinations where people come to share incredible multi-sensory experiences, blending the digital and physical; Joe will play a key role in helping us create those unprecedented audience connections.“