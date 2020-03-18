Online Meetings: ExpoPlatform launched a new tool to help events stay Open for Business

ExpoPlatform has launched a new online meeting system responding to the situation that is unfolding in the event industry.

Tanya Pinchuk, CEO, ExpoPlatform said: “The recent uncertainty in our industry is challenging the events community to come up with alternate yet effective means of engagement for our attendees, to overcome disruption and empower the attendees, exhibitors, and organisers with digital means of collaboration.

The first online exhibition will go live on the 23rd of March, for London Tech Show 2020, organised by CloserStill Media, and it will run for a month allowing people to connect and interact via online meetings. The online meeting system integrates into the networking platform itself for a hassle-free, no installs experience.

The online meeting system can support multiple meeting formats (one-to-one meetings, speaker session, product demonstrations or webinars), so the organiser can offer a variety of ways for exhibitors to engage with potential clients.

Advertisement

The event website becomes a real marketplace powered with AI-matchmaking, where exhibitors will get additional lead generation opportunities and showcase products connected to their exhibitor profile.

For more information on Online meetings visit expoplatform.com or send an email request to parth@expoplatform.com

