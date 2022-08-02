OnePlan now used by 15,000+ events in 107 countries

The event site planning platform, OnePlan, has now been used for over 15,000 events, in a sure sign that the live events industry has bounced back from the pandemic years. It’s gained significant traction internationally, with events having been planned in 107 countries.

To coincide with this milestone, OnePlan has published a 10 page Event Site Planning Report that shares data about how these events and festivals have been created from January to June 2022. The report features an overview of how the OnePlan studio has been used in the first half of this year, including the most popular items placed at event sites. Notable insights include over 1.3 million metres of barriers and fencing, 15,000+ items of furniture, and the top 3 ‘dots’ (or workforce) positioned.

Earlier this year, OnePlan – and its digital twin platform Venue Twin – were chosen to be the Official Supporter of GIS Mapping and Digital Twin Software for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Other high-profile customers include Silverstone, World Triathlon and a high number of festivals including SoulFest. Last year, OnePlan won the Best Event Management Platform award and the Best Festival Technology award at the 2021 Event Tech Awards.

Commenting on the 15,000 milestone, OnePlan CEO Paul Foster says, “We’re thrilled that over 15,000 events and festivals worldwide trust our OnePlan studio to map, plan and manage their event sites. The range of events we see created is phenomenal – from markets to festivals, funfairs to marathons, and for venue planning at stadiums and major events. Our users are helping us shape the platform to their needs, and that’s really exciting for us.”

The Event Site Planning Report, January-June 2022 can be downloaded here.