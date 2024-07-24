Emirates Old Trafford, the iconic Manchester-based cricket ground and home of Lancashire Cricket, is thrilled to announce a year of exceptional business success, one year on from the Hilton Garden Inn extension.

This follows the completion of a £75 million investment project, including a major extension of the on-site Hilton Garden Inn hotel and the launch of the Destination Emirates Old Trafford brand a year ago as the venue hosted an Ashes Test Match in July 2023. The transformation – which included a further 100 hotel bedrooms and a new restaurant and event space – has enhanced the venue’s infrastructure and broadened its appeal.

The new brand positioning has further solidified its full experience offering in the marketplace, accelerating its rise as a world-class destination for cricket, conferences, events, hospitality experiences, and concerts. The venue recently hosted three sold out concerts at Emirates Old Trafford – each hosting 50,000 fans – with two nights of the Foo Fighters, followed by Green Day.

Record revenues: Over the past year, the conference and events business has grown significantly, contributing £4.1 million in revenue. The now 250-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn hotel has also seen impressive growth, recording revenues of £6.5 million, up by 39%, an increase of over £1 million. This success is part of a larger trend, with the Club generating record revenues in total of £36.5 million – a remarkable 25% increase over 2022.

Notably, the venue is on track to achieve record revenues for its hotel and conference and events business in 2024 – surpassing international cricket revenue for the first time – as Emirates Old Trafford hosts a Sri Lanka Test Match and an Australia IT20 this summer.

Sustained Revenue and Profit Growth: Looking back over the past decade, the business has achieved its aim of creating a more sustainable business model. For example, between 2013 and 2019, revenue doubled, demonstrating steady growth. Operating profit saw a remarkable increase of approximately 233%, too.

Major Events and Achievements: The venue has also secured a series of high-profile events, including the Hospital and Specialty Optometrists Conference in September. Also, RCNi, part of the Royal College of Nursing, will return to Destination Emirates Old Trafford for the third consecutive year for its highly successful Nursing Careers and Jobs Fair. Emirates Old Trafford has also continued to host the well-known StadiumBusiness and TicketingBusiness Forums, as well as the Major Events International Summit. These events underscore the venue’s exceptional ability to host large-scale, prestigious gatherings.

Angela Hodson, Sales Director, said: “We are immensely proud of the strides we have made over the past year, since the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel extension during last year’s Ashes Test Match.

“The substantial growth in our revenue – particularly from our hotel and C&E business – reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team throughout the last 12 months. The transformation into Destination Emirates Old Trafford has been a game-changer, and we are excited to continue this upward trajectory.”