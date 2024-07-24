Events Industry Council recognises Pennsylvania Convention Center for Continued Focus on Sustainability

Philadelphia venue recertified at the GOLD Level of global standards for environmental and social responsibility

The Events Industry Council is pleased to announce that the Pennsylvania Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, has achieved recertification to the GOLD level of the EIC Sustainable Event Standards. The standards provide event planners and suppliers with prescriptive actions for producing and delivering sustainable events.

“The recertification underscores our dedication to sustainability, adhering to high standards for hosting environmentally responsible events, and giving back, in a meaningful way, to the community in which we serve,” said John J. McNichol, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority. “We are proud to contribute to Philadelphia’s reputation as a leader in sustainable practices and to offer event planners a premier venue that aligns with their environmental and social responsibility values.”

The EIC Sustainable Event Standards specify performance criteria in the areas of organisational management, marketing, communications and engagement, climate action, water management, materials and circularity, supply chain management, diversity, equity and inclusion, accessibility and social impact. The venue standard is one of several comprehensive standards for environmentally sustainable events.

“The achievement of GOLD level certification by the Pennsylvania Convention Center is a testament to their dedication to implementing sustainable practices,” said Amy Calvert, president and CEO of the Events Industry Council. “Their leadership in adopting and implementing these rigorous standards not only benefits their city but also sets a powerful example for other venues to follow.”

The Alliance for Audited Media, a not-for-profit auditing organisation, performed the independent third-party certification of the Pennsylvania Convention Center’s compliance with the venue standard.

“Our recertification of the Pennsylvania Convention Center to the event sustainability standards set by EIC continues to promote and elevate transparency and accountability in the events industry,” said Richard Murphy, president, Alliance for Audited Media.