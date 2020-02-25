One World Rental appoints Cecilia Lavin as Head of European Sales as part of their global expansion

One World Rental, the global event technology and services company appointed Cecilia Lavin, formerly Sodexo’s Regional Sales Manager, to Head of European Sales.

For 14 years, Cecilia has been developing sales strategy in the events industry. She speaks 4 languages, travels prodigiously, and has served the International Live Events Association (ILEA) as Chapter President Elect.

Knowing how different parts of a business interacts, protecting and promoting synchronicity between departments, while increasing focus into the areas that convert best, are some of skills that Cecilia Lavin brings to One World Rental.

“Our strategies have to evolve… everything from the political climate, to sustainability to how the Coronavirus affects our industry.”

“It’s important to know your end goal, while being adaptable to the environment in which we deliver events. Our strategies have to evolve with trends, communities and business standards in order to stay relevant. Everything from the political climate, to sustainability to the Coronavirus affects our industry. Knowing and updating our approach while continuing to deliver the fundamentals of a successful event is a key part of what I do, and what I love about event business culture.”

Adapting to a change in culture took place within her own workplace in October 2016. She was Group Head of Sales in a small, but distinguished family owned business called Peyton Events which operated in some of the most prestigious venues in London, when it was bought by Sodexo, one of the world’s largest multinational corporations. “Learning to merge the smaller business practice with a larger, more process driven agency has in own rewards in terms of professional growth,” said Lavin.

Her appointment is part of a larger global development at One World Rental, which continues to expand its global locations into new offices due to open in Riyadh, New York and China in 2020. This is following 2019 openings in Sydney, Edinburgh, Belgium and an expansion in Dubai.

Regarding her appointment, Lavin said, “It’s exciting to join One World Rental, a global event company with a rapidly expanding presence. I’m thrilled about the prospect of working with a talented team of individuals who are as enthusiastic as I am about the events industry.”

Kashif Din, CEO of One World Rental, is equally pleased with this new appointment, commenting, “We’re keen to have Cecilia joining our global team- bringing her own success and commitment to deliver event technology, hardware, software and WiFi solutions to the event industry with a consultative approach that matches our own values and ambition.”