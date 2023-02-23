Top of Article

Leading IT Rental and Technology solutions company One World Rental moved into new Toronto offices, tripling their Toronto warehouse square footage as part of their ongoing expansion in North America.

One World Rental operates in Canada as One World IT Rental Canada Inc and has had a Canadian presence since 2018. The business continues to grow its NA client base and expand relationships to service leading Canadian events post-pandemic. From a larger and extensive local base in Canada, One World Rental can continue to serve Canadian events with a higher capacity of localised resources, reducing its carbon footprint on deliveries and client logistics costs.

One World Rental’s new Toronto depot is 10 minute’s drive from Toronto Pearson airport, giving easy access to visitors as well as local control on air freight logistics.

We are striving to replicate the success of One World Rental in North America as seen in the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific in recent years said Yassir Farooq, VP of North America For One World Rental.

One World Rental is a global technology rental partner that delivers onsite hardware and services to the events industry. One World Rental also provides various live events such as festivals, show and conferences. With Technology Rental, WiFi and Technical staffing at the forefront of its product offering, One World Rental calls home to 11 cities in 10 countries and is an industry leader in sourcing and deploying technology for international event organisers.

One World Rental will be exhibiting next at the Event Tech Live show at the Expo at WMCLV Tue 25th – Thu 27th April 2023. To learn more about One World Rental Canada, visit www.oneworldrental.ca

SPONSORED CONTENT