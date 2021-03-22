One Industry One Voice – #WeCreateExperiences B2C campaign to launch on 30th March

The B2C version of the #WeCreateExperiences campaign is activating in earnest on the 30th of March, on the back of the successful B2B campaign in December 2020, so they need the industry’s support on social media to ensure the key messages are shared far and wide. The previous B2B campaign received positive national, regional and social media coverage, including over 400,000 views to date of the posted videos that included a cross section of celebrity support.

Now the B2C campaign will encourage consumers to feel inspired by the range of experiences the industry deliver, reassured about the industry’s global expertise in delivering events responsibly and its mission to help get lives back to a sense of normality – it is also clear in the messaging on the journey the industry and the consumers are on, and that events will only come back in phases over time – ‘together we can do this right’.

WCE have galvanized an increased range of celebs to cover different interests and demographics to support this campaign through their own video posts, which will be teased out over the coming days, as well as a main campaign video with them featuring in it – support has been gratefully received from:

Claudia Winkelman, Harvey Goldsmith, Ronan Keating, Graeme Park, Judge Jules, Clare Balding, Jonny Wilkinson, David Coulthard, Stuart Broad, Alistair Brownlee, Hannah Cockcroft, Poppy & Chloe Delvignes, Tom Kerridge, Angela Hartnett, , Mark Chapman, Lewis Moody, Matt le Tissier, Andrew Strauss, Daley Thompson, Will Greenwood, Rory Bremner, Tracey Edwards, Sam Thompson, Mark Durden-Smith and more to come.

It also has media ambassadors supporting the press engagement in all the main regions:

Sacha Lord – Warehouse Project/Parklife, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Boardmasters, Isle of Wight Festival, Reading & Leeds (Festival Republic), Lets Rock, Bournemouth Music & Sport Festival, Wilderness/Lovebox, Welcome Yorkshire, Chelsea Football Club, Celtic Manor, Surrey Cricket, Cancer Research, Rotary International, Spinal Injuries Association …with more to follow.

Using the #WeCreateExperiences hashtag, the campaign asks the industry to share the event they’re most looking forward to attending, whether it’s outdoor shows, festivals, live sporting activations, concerts, weddings or any other consumer event that they have missed:

To all event professionals across the industry:

In the teaser lead up and from the 30th March activation launch, please re-share the B2C #WeCreateExperiences campaign content and videos – on all OIOV social channels LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and #WeCreateExperiences website. Do tag your friends, family etc and ask them to engage and reshare the post too – the more shares the better!

When sharing, include a quote that explains what event you are most looking forward to with a photo or video.