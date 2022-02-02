One Great New Website

While One Great George Street’s website commanded a strong position against its competitors with effective Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) prior to its redevelopment, it was dated and the closure of the venue due to COVID provided an opportunity to focus on its redevelopment during a quieter period.

On reviewing the website against its competitors, considering its statistics and feedback from experts, it became apparent that the venue needed a streamlined version, with cleaner navigation and more modern creatives.

The main challenge was to successfully balance the need for strategically placed key-word rich text, to retain and enhance their SEO credentials, with the desire for a more minimalist design. The new structure for the website consolidated its prior two navigations bars into one and prioritised the importance of these from left to right – a more intuitive layout for clients and a better structure for SEO.

The website was launched ahead of schedule, on budget and has been very well received.

Take a look at www.onegreatgeorgestreet.com today.