Ollie Smith joins Site Event as event commercial manager

Site Event are the leaders in supplying large scale events with welfare and sanitation, across the South of England since 1988.

Site Event are pleased to announce that Ollie Smith joined in as Event Commercial Manager. Ollie is well known within the industry from his previous experience as the Accounts Manager at MTD Pure Water. He brings a wealth of experience in Event Project and Account management. His new role as Event Commercial Manager is overseeing Site Event with all aspects, including quoting, delivery and aftercare. Working on some of the UK’s best festivals and major events, including Badminton Horse Trials, Royal Air Tattoo, Glastonbury and Boomtown.

Ollie states ‘After spending 13 years in the events industry, I’m proud to be joining an already strong team during a key period of growth. Site-equip are clearly at the forefront of sustainable sanitary solutions and I look forward to bringing their equipment to some of the largest UK event customers.’

Adam Gilbert, Director, commented on Ollie’s appointment ‘We are extremely excited to welcome Ollie Smith into the Site Event team. He will be taking on the role of Event Commercial Manager and looking after all our large event customers. Ollie has been in the events’ industry for over 10 years and brings a wealth of knowledge with him, as well as some great relationships with existing and new clients. He will be overseeing our events side of the business, and you may see him on an event site this Summer, so say hi!’