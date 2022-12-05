Oceandiva London Spearheads All Electric Highway of the River Thames

Oceandiva London is set to be the UKs first CO2 neutral events and hospitality venue on the River Thames. Launching early 2023, it is set to be the hottest opening of the year and will set a new standard for sustainability venues in the UK. As part of its launch, a series of electrical charging points will be installed at several points along the river – from London Bridge to Greenwich – encouraging other vessels to follow suit.

Oceandiva London will play an essential part in developing sustainable environmental practices along the river. This is part of a wider drive to bring an electric highway to the Thames, taking more cars off the roads and steering towards a more sustainable future for London and the river. Not only will other vessels have access to these electric charging points, Thames Clippers is set to follow in Oceandiva’s wake, with it’s first-ever hybrid high-speed passenger boats arriving in the capital this winter.

Tracey Halliwell (MBE), Director of Business Tourism at London & Partners commented,

“We are delighted that after several years in development, London will become home to the new carbon neutral Oceandiva London. We are thrilled to welcome this trail-blazing new technology to the Thames; it aligns with our drive to grow sustainability on the river. Oceandiva London will attract international brands to the city, who share London’s eco credentials, for high profile incentives, product launches, receptions and private celebrations.”

Measuring 86m in length and 17m in breadth, spanning three decks, Oceandiva London will host a range of both corporate and private events, inside and ‘al fresco’, for up to 1,500 guests standing and 560 seated.

The vessel will boast state of the art architectural design with the latest marine technology, featuring noise-reducing electric engines. With sustainability at its core, Oceandiva London is committed to leading the industry in minimising the impact its activities have, by utilising advanced technology and environmental practices.

Powered by 100% renewable energy Oceandiva London relies on fast charging shore based green electricity, supported by onboard solar panels and a back-up biofuel generator for longer excursions on the river Thames. Smart technology will allow the ship’s engineer to track and monitor all energy sources used along with water consumption, to support detailed carbon emission tracking.

Working with industry body Isla, and leveraging technology, Oceandiva London will be able to determine where any carbon emission reductions can be made across the lifecycle of an event; from sourcing, energy used, food and beverage choices made to audience travel and everything else in between. By tracking and measuring right from the planning stage through to event execution, they are able to effectively reduce their carbon footprint for each and every event held aboard.

It’s owner and operator, Smart Group, is an industry trailblazer in sustainable events. From the final fit-out, including catering facilities and production, all aspects have been considered from the outset, which is why they are able to lead from the front and set an example for all other vessels on the Thames.

Chloe Jackson, Managing Director of Smart Group added,

“Being responsible for both the operations and catering of the boat has enabled us to spec the kitchen to be as energy efficient as possible, with the ovens for instance being 30% more efficient than standard models, saving the same amount of energy equivalent to removing 1,650kg of CO2 from the atmosphere. Likewise, we can ensure a greener future is considered at every angle including client menu choices, and the wider impact of our catering operation. As part of the Smart Group goal of achieving net zero by 2030, along with our inhouse caterer, Moving Venue, we are focused on reducing consumption across three key areas: energy, travel and food waste.”

Moving Venue already operate using the most local and seasonal produce throughout their menus, and they will continue to reduce food miles wherever possible to ensure clients are making educated and informed decisions on their menu choices. They will operate a zero-to-landfill policy and every tonne of food waste is recycled by anaerobic digestion which as an alternative to landfill preventing the equivalent amount of CO2 entering the atmosphere.

Some of the cutting-edge renewable technology featured on the vessel include a PureBlue INNOPACK++ sewage treating plant to recycle wastewater. The propulsion, bow thruster & electrical specifications are powered by two green powered Samsung Lithium battery packs totalling 2.2 Mw, fully controlled by a Power Management System. The HVAC system is a new MaVe concept that features energy saving airflow. An advanced heat recovery system allows all excess heat expelled from the ship’s on board equipment to be repurposed.

Air from outside the ship is drawn and filtered by UV light, there is no air recirculation. Air flow and CO2 are constantly monitored and adjusted by a fully automatic system. On board cooling and heating systems cleverly use the temperature of the Thames water.

Smart Group also contribute to rewilding and tree-planting in the UK via the Woodland Carbon Code and the funding of projects certified by Verified Carbon Standard (Verra); the world’s most widely used and largest voluntary GHG programme.