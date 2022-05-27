Notified Event Cloud: Welcome to Events Without Limits

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and services. It’s a whole new world of event technology without the limitations of venue.

Notified Event Cloud is the only platform that masters in-person, hybrid, and virtual experiences and supports the entire event portfolio, from single session webcasts to year-round engagement.

The technology is designed to eliminate the need to work with multiple tech vendors. With built-in registration, gamification, content management, and mobile app features, the platform includes a range of event technology tools needed to run an event from end to end. Create unforgettable experiences to build brand and community engagement by leveraging Notified:

Planner Experience: Manage events better, faster, and at scale with powerful back – end automation with the end-to-end event management platform for any kind of event. Streamline and automate your back-end processes to efficiently manage:

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Allow your exhibitors to self-manage their experience, including uploading their company logo and description, as well as selecting their onsite booth location.

Event Staff: Create workgroups, schedule shifts, and automate calendar updates for either onsite or remote staff efficiently.

Content ​: Everything you need to execute on your event content strategy. Call for content of any type from papers and presentations to awards and track all content from submission to approval from one place.​

Speakers ​: Allow speakers to submit their profile info, upload their session content, collaborate with the content team, view session feedback and more.

Manage events better, faster, and at scale with powerful back end automation with the end-to-end event management platform for any kind of event. Streamline and automate your back-end processes to efficiently manage:

Attendee Experience: Create rich, immersive experiences to amplify your brand and inspire attendee engagement. Event Cloud lets you to put your audience first and design curated experiences by utilizing:

Customizable templates: Leverage pre-designed templates, delivering plug-and-play layouts that can be branded to match each event’s look and theme.

Branded Virtual Venues: Bring your brand to life through unique branded experiences.

Attendee Engagement ​Tools : Build personalized experiences that inspire engagement and promote meaningful dialogue between presenters, attendees, and sponsors to foster knowledge transfer and collaboration.​

AI-powered networking recommendations: Offer one-to-one meeting capabilities for digital participants and facilitate introductions with suggestions based on professional goals and interests.

Gamification: Create different badges and incentives for attendees based on the day of the event or the entire duration of the program. Display the leaderboard to encourage competition and award prizes to online and in-person attendees to keep your audience engaged and excited.

Create rich, immersive experiences to amplify your brand and inspire attendee engagement. Event Cloud lets you to put your audience first and design curated experiences by utilizing:

Comprehensive Event Services: Whether you are running a virtual, hybrid or an in-person experience, looking for self-service or managed service, complex or simple, you are covered. Notified’s global team of experts are well-versed in the latest technologies and engagement strategies.

Seamless Project Management: When content is uploaded to or modified on the Event Cloud, it updates in real-time across all touchpoints, including the mobile app, event website, and digital signage onsite. The Notified Event Cloud acts as a centralized hub for collecting and managing all event data, including registration, session attendance, and evaluations.

Self-service and full-service options: In addition to self-service planning and management, Notified offers full-service strategy, project management, and production services, including staging, decor, video production, and creative design.

Whether you are running a virtual, hybrid or an in-person experience, looking for self-service or managed service, complex or simple, you are covered. Notified’s global team of experts are well-versed in the latest technologies and engagement strategies.

Marketers and event professionals need a smarter, more efficient way to run their events at scale – a tool that provides immersive and engaging experiences for online attendees, streamlines processes, and supports event management for onsite and hybrid events and offers valuable insights. Notified Event Cloud allows marketers and event professionals to:

Manage events better, faster, and at scale.

Automate your back-end process to efficiently manage speakers, sponsors, staff, and meetings

Create immersive, rich experiences to build brand and community

Create production value for the complete event portfolio

The simple, and easy to use tools, offer an all-in-one solution that can eliminate the need for other technology vendors, learn more!