New report shines a light on virtual fundraising event performance during pandemic & key determiners of success

The move to digital and virtual activity seen during the Covid-19 pandemic has democratised fundraising, creating opportunities for charities of all types and sizes, as well as individuals, research by specialist mass participation agency massive in partnership with JustGiving has found.

Its findings are detailed in a new report The Virtual Fundraising Monitor which examines data shared from 150 virtual fundraising events delivered since lockdown began along with publicly available figures.

The report provides a picture of campaign activity during this time and explores the opportunities open to charities. As well as shining a spotlight on virtual fundraising event performance during the pandemic, it includes useful insight and guidance to help charities succeed with their own campaigns in the virtual arena.

Focusing specifically on peer-to-peer fundraising activities and including input from JustGiving, massive’s report covers a range of campaigns by charities including British Red Cross, Breast Cancer Now, ABF – The Soldiers’ Charity, and Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement

It delves into the data to reveal which activities, from running, to walking, and cycling, have been most popular, how they have performed in terms of income and participant numbers, and critically, the key determiners of campaign success.

The report also compares the performance of virtual vs. non-virtual campaigns, and reveals the impact of converting an existing event into a virtual one on income and participation.

John Tasker, partner at massive said:

“In a year that’s been like no other, we’ve seen an unprecedented level of innovation and creativity from charities and events providers”

“We were really excited to be able to get under the skin of what drives the most successful virtual campaigns and most importantly to be able to share that insight, so others can get more out of their virtual and non-virtual events in the challenging months and years ahead”

Sally Falvey, Head of Corporate Marketing at JustGiving said:

“The Virtual Fundraising Monitor shines a light on the incredible wave of creativity and innovation that has been unlocked in the charity sector this year in response to COVID-19, and the dramatic acceleration we’ve seen at JustGiving in the number of charities launching virtual events.”

“It’s reassuring to see that the report reveals that some of the bedrocks of event fundraising remain the same – we don’t have to throw out the entire rule book just yet, but there are emerging trends and differences shared that will help all charities benchmark their virtual events performance as they continue to adapt their fundraising.”

The report is available as a free download from https://wearemassive.co.uk/the-virtual-fundraising-monitor/