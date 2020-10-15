New Regenerative Revolution report urges events industry to regenerate, not just restart

In the same month that 93-year old Sir David Attenborough’s witness statement, “A Life on Our Planet” launches on Netflix, the IMEX Group (global business event organiser) is publishing a research report that urges the global meetings, incentive travel and events industry to adopt a new economic model – the circular economy.

Launching today (Weds 14 Oct), The Regenerative Revolution, A New Paradigm for Event Management calls on the global events industry to embrace circular design thinking and to understand the principles and power of a circular economy. It argues that sustainability is no longer enough given the rate at which humans are depleting the earth’s resources and driving thousands of species to extinction.

The report sets out the economic opportunity represented by the circular economy: “All around the world brands, institutions, cities, and countries are rethinking economic development models to improve people’s lives, include disadvantaged communities and be more circular. Cambridge Economics estimates that applying circular economy principles across the EU economy has the potential to create around 700,000 new jobs and create a net benefit of €1.8 billion by 2030. Accenture calculated that the circular economy is the world’s largest opportunity, with the potential to unlock $4.5 trillion growth.”

Generously supported by Marriott International, the Regenerative Revolution pulls no punches, addressing issues such as food waste, climate change and materials misuse. It includes multiple case studies, anecdotes, quotes and extensive scientific data together with clear, practical actions for all sectors of the global events, meetings and incentive travel industry.

Advertisement

It also examines the increase in single-use plastics and lays out the vision of more than 1,000 global organisations that have united behind a New Plastics Economy Initiative. Each has committed to transforming their business models to eradicate single-use plastic.

To push its message home and to celebrate the beauty of nature at the same time, the report has been stunningly designed, with photos and story-telling reminiscent of a coffee table book.

It rounds off by proposing a new, draft events framework – Hannuwa – which IMEX intends to put into practice once its live events return. Hannuwa consists of four key principles and an eight-step methodology to inspire, educate and guide event professionals on their transition to more regenerative and circular event management. The result is an approach where event planning, resourcing, procurement, and production are designed and managed to optimise ecosystem functioning and human well-being.

Said Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group: “From the start we knew this information, the case studies, the research and these voices were going to make a huge impact. Our Regenerative Revolution report is a call to action and a powerful reminder that, as human beings, we ARE nature. Planet earth is our home. And it’s the only one we have. Now is the time for us all to act collectively, not in shame but in hope and with purpose. We all need to change our ways, and to lead with conviction. With the generous support of Marriott International we believe this ground-breaking report will inspire change and action; proving that our industry can – and should – positively regenerate, not merely restart.”

Tammy Routh, SVP Global Sales at Marriott International said: “This is a time of unprecedented change across the meetings industry. Marriott International is steadfast in our commitment to work with industry organizations like IMEX to find ways to instill trust and confidence in meetings and events. We are proud to collaborate with them on The Regenerative Revolution study focusing on how the industry can keep nature and sustainability practices top of mind as we go through this transformative time together.”

The Regenerative Revolution, A new paradigm for event management is authored by Guy Bigwood, Managing Director, Global Destination Sustainability Movement. It is free to download now from the IMEX website.