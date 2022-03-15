New ICC Wales report to raise awareness on proposed Protect Duty legislation for the events industry

ICC Wales has launched its new report, which provides an in-depth analysis of the UK Government’s proposed Protect Duty legislation (Martyn’s Law) and its potential impact on the events sector.

The report, which can be downloaded here, provides an informative starting point for events industry professionals to prepare their response to the upcoming legislation.

The proposed Protect Duty is a direct result of campaigning by Figen Murray OBE. Figen, who wrote the foreword to the ICC Wales report, is the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017. The new legislation, which is also known as Martyn’s Law, will formalise the responsibilities and actions that publicly accessible locations must take to mitigate the risk of a terrorist attack.

To assist in the development of the ICC Wales Protect Duty report, the venue surveyed conference organisers to understand the current level of knowledge on Protect Duty in the events industry.

Results showed that 77% of respondents had very low or low knowledge of Protect Duty and the impending legislation, demonstrating a need for further education and access to accredited expertise to ensure that event venues and organisers can fully comply when legislation comes into effect.

While two-thirds of respondents were confident about their conference venues’ current security measures, more than half (56%) noted that they wanted to see a more visible security presence but that this needed to be balanced with the delegate experience.

ICC Wales has already undertaken a vulnerability assessment, and once legislation has been formalised, will review and implement the recommendations to ensure that their visitors remain safe and secure.

In her foreword to the report, Figen Murray OBE commented: “I am truly impressed with the detailed information contained in [the report] and am delighted that the document has been produced well ahead of the legislation coming into effect. It is heart-warming to see that venues up and down the country, the hospitality industry and the security sector are busily preparing for the Protect Duty.”

Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales said: “From the results of our survey, it is apparent that there is currently a lack of knowledge about the Protect Duty in the events industry. We wanted to develop a detailed document which would provide a starting point for education and awareness on this important matter, which venues can consult as they implement and update their security strategies in line with this proposed legislation. I would like to thank our contributors for their time and their invaluable knowledge and expertise, which has allowed us to create this report.”

The report includes significant contributions from Counter Terrorism Security Coordinator Phil Boardman, Director of STORM 4 Events Garry Jones and Chief Executive of Halo Solutions Lloyd Major.

On Thursday 10th March 2022, stakeholders and senior leaders from across the UK events industry gathered at Somerset House, London for the launch of the report. The evening, which was hosted by TV presenter Gethin Jones, provided guests with an overview of the report and opportunities to hear from Figen Murray OBE, Danielle Bounds, Sales Director at ICC Wales and Nancy Mollet, Convention Centre Director at ICC Wales.