New events bureau launched for Harrogate district

Events Harrogate is the new Events Bureau which has launched under the newly created Destination Management Organisation, Destination Harrogate.

The new service was debuted at International Confex 2022 at ExCel London last week as Events Harrogate hosted its first stand along with several stand partners representing event venues and hotels from across the Harrogate district.

As hosts of the Grand Départ for the 2014 Tour de France, 2019 UCI Road World Championships, home of the Great Yorkshire Show and world-class conferencing and exhibition facilities such as the Harrogate Convention Centre and the Yorkshire Event Centre, the region is no stranger to successfully managing and delivering high-profile, large-scale events.

With a great track-record, enviable venue roster and skills hub, Events Harrogate, showcases the many reasons Harrogate district is the perfect place to host a conference, exhibition, meeting or event.

The launch of Events Harrogate coincides with the development of a new Destination Management Plan (DMP) for the Harrogate district. The plan places events as a key priority in the three-year road-map to boost the visitor economy, putting Harrogate district front of mind as the destination of choice for large-scale events, tourism and investment.

Head of Destination Harrogate, Gemma Rio, said: “Harrogate district has been hosting events to entertain visitors ever since the elite of Britain and Europe first came to ‘take the waters.’ When spa treatments declined, Harrogate was reinvented as a ‘Conference Town.’ Today, across the district, people continue to be attracted by our world-renowned festivals and events. The region offers event organisers an enviable list of assets, from wide-open spaces at the showground to the world-class Harrogate Convention Centre, from historic theatres to boutique meeting rooms. All whilst providing a stunning backdrop in one of England’s most beautiful settings, a central location, and excellent road, rail, and air connectivity.

“Events Harrogate offers a one-stop-shop for event organisers, local suppliers, freelancers and experts in the field, providing all the skills to deliver safe, sustainable and effective large and small-scale events in Harrogate and the surrounding areas.”

GB Expo Conference at Harrogate Convention Centre, one of Event Harrogate’s major conference and events centres.

