New events company to help businesses embrace emerging technology & drive transformation

Business Technology Research aims to become “largest technology-focused business community” in the industry

A new company has been launched to provide business and technical leaders with the knowledge, tools and connections to drive successful digital and business transformation. Business Technology Research (BTR) will build a new community by delivering insights, events and training, in a move designed to promote the adoption of technologies that will shape the future of business.

BTR will host a number of forums and conferences in its first year, addressing and exploring topics such as digital transformation, emerging technologies, privacy and security, data and analytics, Fintech and Responsible Technology.

Its inaugural event will be Digital Assets Live, to be held in London on Thursday 24th September. The interactive conference – which has already received support from leading organisations including State Street, Citi and Standard Chartered – will explore the future of digital assets, digital securities and blockchain enabled asset tokenisation.

This portfolio of specialist events will be supported by additional training workshops, whilst the company’s product offering will grow to incorporate standalone training and bespoke in-house courses moving forward.

The BTR team – which is being headed-up by Portfolio Director Kieran Found – will also continue to publish a host of free resources on its website, including white papers, in-depth reports, case studies, videos and blogs.

This new organisation is owned by parent company Partnership Media Group (PMG), who already run more than 650 exhibitions, conferences and training courses each year through its public sector focused business GovNet, which are attended by more than 40,000 people. This includes the Schools & Academies Show, HETT, GovTech, Skills & Employability Summit, and Blockchain Live.

Kieran Found said: “Our number one priority when launching Business Technology Research is to deliver a range of products that facilitate a “grown up conversation” on digital transformation and emerging technologies while steering clear of hype and hyperbole.

“Due to the devastating outbreak of COVID-19 we had to significantly alter our plans, but feel with the world of work radically changing, it is more important than ever to help businesses embrace digital change and the opportunities presented by technology.”

James Tucker, Chief Operating Officer at PMG, said: “We want BTR to become the largest technology-focused business community in the world and provide our members with the education, skills and connections to successfully drive their transformation projects forward.

“We have assembled a highly knowledgeable team – many of whom have played a key role in the overwhelming growth and success of Blockchain Live – to ensure all of BTR’s future events are proficiently planned and expertly delivered.”