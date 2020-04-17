New categories, new judges for Event Tech Awards

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) eighth edition is now open for submissions with more categories and Easyfairs’ Stephan Forseilles, Karen Bhavnani from MCI Group, and Imagination’s Hina Mistry among the judges.

The Event Tech Awards’ reputation for recognising and rewarding the very best in the business, companies big and small, new and old, saw more entries than ever last year and accessibility is still the core ingredient.

Introducing awards for Best Creative Agency and Best Smart Exhibition, reflecting the restless dynamics of the event tech sector. Also added for 2020 is Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual, this category has been specially designed to celebrate a company’s role in helping an event pivot from a physical environment to the virtual world during the Covid-19 Outbreak.

Adam Parry, co-founder of ETA, comments: “We put the frame for the Event Tech Awards together nearly 10 years ago and then started talking to potential judges. They were integral blocks in what’s now an incredibly impressive eight storey building!

“It’s great to bring Stephan, Karen and Hina in for ETA20. Their depth, and breadth, of knowledge and experience complements the team perfectly.

“The new awards mirror the market, brilliant players and ideas in those categories, along with feedback we received from Event Tech Live visitors. We’re really looking forward to seeing the submissions.”

The Event Technology Awards is open for entries today until Monday 1 June. The shortlist will be announced in August and winners will be announced in November 2020.