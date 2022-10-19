Net Zero Carbon Events will launch its Roadmap at COP27 on 11 November

Net Zero Carbon Events will be launching its Roadmap for the events industry at COP27 at Sharm El- Sheikh in Egypt on 11 November – Decarbonisation Day.

James Rees, President of the Joint Meetings Industry Council, which is co-ordinating and hosting the campaign for the industry worldwide, announced the start of Phase 2 and provided a progress update to contributors and supporters at IMEX America.

He reported that the initiative had developed well since its inception last year. The number of supporting organisations has risen from 21 in September 2021 to 409 in September this year. Twenty-four supporting partners, including exhibition and event organisers, service providers, associations, convention bureaux and venues, are now financial contributors.

Some 225 operators have signed the Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge since its launch at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, committing to publish before the end of 2023 their organisation’s pathway to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest, with an interim target to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

The Roadmap to be published at COP27 has been produced after a survey was carried out and after two rounds of consultation. It will include two versions: a detailed document of more than 80 pages with comprehensive information on how to implement action to achieve net zero, and a 20-page Executive Summary. As at COP26, the launch is being arranged with the support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and contributors and supporters will shortly be invited to attend the launch either in person or online.

For Phase 3 of the campaign, helping to deliver the Roadmap, eight Workstreams have been identified and 42 representatives from 32 organisations have already registered to participate.

Communications and social media

To continue to build awareness and momentum, a communications campaign, with the theme – Route to Net Zero Events – has started and includes frequent social media posts on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Contributors, supporters and signatories are being encouraged to follow the campaign on each of these media and to share posts.

James Rees said: “Globally, there is an urgent need to accelerate the transition towards global net-zero emissions. The events industry can and should play its partin helping to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement. That’s why the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative was set up.

“It is open to all organisations involved in events and they can join the initiative at any time. Registration is free of charge, but financial contributions are crucial to developing the campaign. Please contact Alex Alles, Executive Director of JMIC at jmic@themeetingsindustry.org or visit https://netzerocarbonevents.org/funding-opportunities/ for further information.

“The initiative has made a strong start and we are building momentum. We’d welcome everyone not only to follow us on social media and to take part in the meeting on 11 November but also to sign the Pledge and join us.”

The organisations contributing financially to the campaign are: Platinum Level – Freeman; Informa; Javits Center; Questex: RX and ufi; Gold Level – Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center; ICCA; Messe Munchen; Scottish Event Campus and SISO; Silver Level – ADNEC; Clarion Events; Emerald; IMEX Group and Tarsus; Green Level – APIC; Glasgow Convention Bureau; IAPC; MontECOlino; NBAA; Olympia London; OMEGA Group and Stockholmsmassan.