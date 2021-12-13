National Outdoor Events Association report highlights 2022 staff shortages

96% of event organisers are suffering from staff shortages, according to a survey taken on by the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA), on behalf of the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS). The report also found that, of this number, 51% said they struggled to find staff, with a further 38% reporting that trained staff was the primary issues.

This survey was undertaken by NOEA following requests from government departments to understand the nature of difficulty the industry is currently experiencing when it comes to staffing. As well as struggling with existing shortages, 83% of respondents also predict that the issues will plague the whole of 2022.

These shortages will also have a fundamental impact on the productivity of the industry, the survey showed that 72% of respondents have had to turn away business. This is worrying news for the industry with 2022 a big year for events including the Queen’s Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games.

“We’re pleased to be submitting this report to government and hope that it provides them with the intelligence they need to support our industry,” commented Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association. “Talent has been a massive part of our association’s focus from the outset of this pandemic and the report underlines just why we have been so concerned.”

On a more positive note, the report also showed that 58% of those surveyed are seeing talent returning to their businesses, however this will be at a higher cost. Increases in wages will be a factor of concern for organisers, with over 53% reporting that staff costs had gone up by 10% with the remainder experiencing higher increases.

“2022 is going to be tough, and the pressure is on event organisers to be at their very best with some major, international events taking place across the UK,” continues Tom. “We need our talent back, we need them correctly rewarded and we need support for businesses to who are going to make these events the magnificent spectacle they need to be.”