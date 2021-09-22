Music Venue Trust announce details for Venues Day Online

Music Venue Trust (MVT), which represents over 900 UK grassroots music venues, has announced details of two major events during the next month, Venues Day Live and Venues Day Online, which will see the largest gathering of grassroots music venue operators and staff teams in the world.

Taking place on Tuesday 5th October at EartH in London, this will be the 7th time Venues Day Live has been held and the first time it has returned since the pandemic. A full day of keynote presentations, panels and networking is planned with the theme of this year’s event being “Celebration, Catharsis, Community.”

Venues Day Live will provide an opportunity for those working in the grassroots music venue community to reunite and celebrate the sector’s achievements and survival over the past 20 months, whileproviding a forum for discussion and debate alongside networking opportunities for live music service providers to engage with small and medium scale music venues.

A unique meeting point to discuss the cultural, social and economic interests affecting grassroots music venues, partners and contributors include Ticketmaster, Amazon Music, Allianz, Jack Daniel’s, NME, Fightback Brewing Company, Musicians’ Union, Help Musicians UK, Safe Gigs for Women, The Zoo and Hearby.

The day will start with a keynote address from Bobby Vylan of the acclaimed punk-grime duo Bob Vylan – passionate advocates for the grassroots music venue sector and a key act from the recent National Lottery Revive Live Tour – followed by a full programme of panels and presentations.

Venues Day Online, which offers an opportunity for people who may be unable to travel to London to take part in Venues Day Live to participate, will take place on Tuesday October 12th via conferencing platform HopIn, a virtual venue with multiple interactive areas that are optimised for connecting and engaging. Attendees can move in and out of rooms just like they would at an in-person event, giving MVT the ability to programme all of the additional panels, presentations, discussions and one-to-one meetings that would normally be part of Venues Day. The Online content is designed to complement Venues Day Live, as well as making it accessible to a wider audience.

All content from Venues Day Online will be available to delegates for 3 days, providing an opportunity to revisit sessions or catch up with content missed first time round.

Tickets for both events went on sale exclusively to Music Venue Alliance (MVA) members on 7th September. From Tuesday 21st September combined tickets for Venues Day Live and Venues Day Online, and Online tickets only, will go on general sale from www.musicvenuetrust.com

Beverley Whitrick, Strategic Director for Music Venue Trust said, “It’s been two very long and strange years since we last all gathered for Venues Day 2019. Venues Day Live and Venues Day Online have been specially designed to bring people together as a community, despite the ongoing challenges and pressures caused by the crisis. We don’t think there’s anyone in our community who hasn’t faced the very real prospect of having to permanently close their doors or had to make incredibly tough decisions about members of staff that they know are absolutely fundamental to what their venue represents. And yet despite all this, we are still here. Still fighting, still determined. And most importantly of all, still standing together trying to support each other. The support from audiences, from artists, from our industry, has been the phenomenal silver lining to some very dark clouds. Perhaps that silver lining contains within it the thing we have fought for these last seven years since the very first Venues Day – a recognition that our venues matter, that our work is important, that the people who do it should be valued and supported.”