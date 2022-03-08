Multi-year deals and event expansion at Exhibition Centre Liverpool heralds return to industry confidence

Exhibition Centre Liverpool has confirmed a series of multi-year deals and events expanding – as confidence continues to return to the industry.

UNITAS Wholesale Trade Show, which recently extended its contract to five years, will take place this week on March 9 – 10. The event – which brings together leading national and global brands with the UK’s independent wholesaling industry to negotiate deals and network – will increase from 5,400m2 to 8,100m2.

SIBA – The Society of Independent Brewers – is set to take place next week (March 16 – 17) for the fourth time. The UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event will welcome120 exhibitors, 1500 delegates and is the first time it has taken place since before the pandemic in March 2020. It plans to return in 2023.

Comic Con Liverpool, which has taken place at the venuethree times, will take space in the adjoining convention centre in addition to three halls in the exhibition centre when it returns on May 21 – 22. The event welcomed 43,000 visitors when it took place at the venue in November. It is set to return twice a year until 2025.

Comic Con Liverpool

Outdoor Trade Show was the first trade exhibition to take place in England after Covid event restrictions were eased. The event will take place again in June this year and is set to return in 2023 and 2024.

Colm Graham, exhibitions, partnership and hospitality manager at The ACC Liverpool Group, said: “Following the easing of government restrictions, we are pleased to be experiencing a significant increase in the number of exhibition organisers signing multi-year deals and also expanding the size of their events.

“This is extremely encouraging given the difficulties the industry has faced, providing an insight into a bounce-back recovery for our resilient sector.

“We always strive to provide a range of options and competitive packages tailored to each client, particularly when they wish to hold their event with us over several years, which we hope provides more support and reassurance after such an uncertain period.”

Exhibition Centre Liverpool has welcomed thousands of visitors after reopening its doors, increasing attendances by 48 per cent (on 2019) and generating £9m in economic impact for the region.

Forthcoming events include The UK Drum Show which takes place across the adjoining convention centre as well as the exhibition centre – making it now the biggest consumer drum exhibition in Europe. Digital Manufacturing Week will also return for the fourth time in November – leading the way for trade revival in that sector.

Marta Williams, organiser of Outdoor Trade Show, said: “We were thrilled to be the first UK trade show to go ahead in June as the country emerged from Covid restrictions. It was quite challenging to organise the event, our first in Liverpool, during restrictions but the determination of our team together with the expertise of the venue team ensured a hugely successfully event.

“We attracted 110 exhibitors to our three-day exhibition. The feedback we received from exhibitors and visitors about the wonderful venue, the helpful team and the stunning city was extremely positive.

“We look forward to returning to Exhibition Centre Liverpool in June and recently signed a deal to return until 2024.”

The Exhibition Centre Liverpool team will be at International Confex on March 8 and 9, stand J9C.