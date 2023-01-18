Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, appoints Ken Gibbs as the new Editor-in-Chief. Ken Gibbs brings over 20 years of experience in digital and social media marketing to Money20/20 with a track record in delivering growth for several major media companies such as ViacomCBS, BET Networks, Aol Time Warner, and Prime Video.

Ken is a world-class digital marketing and social media leader with a deep understanding of the ever-shifting media landscape. He will focus on building year-round engagement with our growing audience globally, as the place where money does business, regardless of channel and medium.

Prior to this new role, Ken served as Global Head of Social Media Marketing at Spotify where he led and built the global social infrastructure and enterprise publishing for the brand.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Money20/20 team. The brand has evolved globally and is today the number one place where money does business and I’m eager to push that evolution into the digital space as the world of fintech continues to grow,” said Ken Gibbs.

Ken is also a member of Adweek’s Social Media Council, and a Co-host of The Art of Storytelling, a monthly celebrity Q&A series at the Soho House in New York City. Ken has also received several NAMIC Excellence in Multicultural Marketing awards.

“Ken joins at an exciting time for the brand following our strong post-pandemic return of Money20/20 USA, Money20/20 Europe, and our upcoming launch of Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok in April 2024. Ken brings a wealth of knowledge to our brand and will play an instrumental role engaging with our growing audiences globally” said Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20.