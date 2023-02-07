momencio – Universal lead retrieval system that turns your trade show leads into sales

momencio is the battle tested sales enablement software hub for driving sales from B2B event marketing & trade show activities

It’s the only Lead Retrieval Solution enabling B2B Field Marketers & RevOps teams to:

Streamline creative workflows with momencio’s powerful Creative Asset Management system,

Create memorable experiences with Client Portals personalised in-real time while you engage with your leads.

Gain insights on your team performance & uncover opportunities for improvements with momencio’s Advanced Event Analytics & Visitor Tracking Capabilities

Maximise sales handover efficiency through instant Lead Routing to the appropriate Sales Development Representative

10 Benefits for Event & Trade Show Teams using momencio :

💼 Accurate Lead Data Collection 📊

Trade show attendees often receive a lot of promotional materials, making it difficult to track which leads are interested in your product. momencio’s accurate lead data collection system ensures you don’t miss any opportunities.

💻 User-Friendly Interface 📈

momencio’s user-friendly interface is important to help exhibitors quickly and easily collect leads without wasting time trying to figure out how to use the software. 🌍 Real-Time Lead Syncing 📡

With momencio exhibitors can see updated lead information in real-time to stay on top of new leads and follow up quickly.

📈 Advanced Lead Management 💼

momencio’s advanced lead management capabilities, such as lead scoring and prioritization, are important for exhibitors to prioritize their follow-up efforts and focus on the most promising leads.

💬 Instant Lead Feedback 💬

Exhibitors access immediate feedback on leads to gauge their interest level and prioritize their follow-up efforts.

💻 Mobile Compatibility 📱

momencio works seamlessly across all devices, including mobile phones and tablets, thereby maximising its lead collection and management capabilities.

🔒 Secure Data Management 🔒

Lead data is sensitive information and momencio ensures the security of their leads’ personal information.

💼 Customizable Lead Forms 📊

momencio’s lead forms can be customizable to match the specific needs and preferences of each exhibitor.

💻 Cross-Platform Compatibility 💻

Trade shows can happen on different devices and operating systems, making it important for exhibitors to have a lead retrieval solution that works across all platforms without any compatibility issues.

🌍 CRM Integration 💻

As exhibitors use a variety of tools to manage their sales and marketing efforts, momencio integrates with popular CRM solutions such as Hubspot & Salesforce use will streamline their work and save time.

momencio is the event management solution that transforms your event marketing activities from a cost-centre into a profit enablement engine

