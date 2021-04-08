Mike Wroe appointed JLLighting & JLLive chairman

Mike Wroe, former CFO of Just Eat plc, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of JLLighting and JLLive, the leading TV and events supplier.

The JL companies bring together two leading suppliers to the TV and events industries, JLLighting and JLLive, who together blend the magic of television and film to curate broadcast quality immersive and interactive events to live, virtual and on-demand audiences.

Mike has a wealth of experience as a senior executive, board member and non-executive director over the course of a 20 year career. As Chief Finance Officer at Just Eat plc, Mike led the transformation of a £20m start-up into a highly successful £4bn FTSE business operating in 15 countries worldwide. Amongst a variety of advisory roles to a number of leading European growth business, Mike is also currently an active angel investor and is Non-Executive Chairman of private equity backed proSapient Limited, the technology-led expert network and primary research platform.

Jack Linaker, Group Director, commented, “We are thrilled to have Mike on board. His strategic vision will help us steer the business as we grow and enter new territories. Mike’s highly successful track record across a breadth of functions means he has a holistic and creative approach to business which dovetails perfectly with our culture and aspirations.

“Mike’s experience in identifying consumer and audience trends means we can depend on him to bring his unique perspective and fresh approach to our industry so that we can offer our clients new ways of connecting with their audiences.”

Mike Wroe, in-coming Chairman of the JLLighting and JLLive, commented, “In the last 12 months, digital acceptance has lept 10 years, dramatically changing the way people consume media and content. This change has radicalised the boundaries and expectations of what a ‘live experience’ delivers for audiences.

“A unique mix of skills and expertise across both broadcast and live events, combined with a true passion for creating world-class experiences puts JLLighting and JLLive at the forefront of content and digital delivery. I am delighted to be joining the companies at this exciting time in their growth, and I look forward to working with Jack, Dan, Phil and the team to help deliver that growth through exceptional broadcast, live and digital experiences for our clients.”